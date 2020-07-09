Latest Headlines

North Cyprus News - Syrian Refugees - Yayla - GuzelyurtThirty Syrian refugees were discovered trying to reach Yayla beach on Güzelyurt Bay at around 6.30 am this morning.

The two boat skippers were arrested and the group of refugees which included three women and seven children were taken to Güzelyurt Health Centre to be given PCR tests for Covid-19.

It was also reported that one of two people who were waiting for the boat to land was arrested, the second person evaded capture.

The operation was carried out in cooperation with the police who were notified of the arrival of the refugees by the Coast Guard.

Yeniduzen

