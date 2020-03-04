Latest Headlines

Syrian Migrants Arrested in Dipkarpaz

Cyprus News - Syrian Migrants ArrestedThirteen Syrian migrants, including women and children were arrested in Dipkarpaz for illegally entering the country.

The migrants, who set off from Mersin in southern Turkey in a fishing boat, were heading for South Cyprus. They were brought before the provincial court which ordered them to be detained for three days.

Police are looking for the skipper of the fishing boat and a crew member.

Following an airstrike in Idlib, Syria against Turkish troops, Turkey announce that it will no long prevent Syrian migrants from crossing the border into Europe.

Kibris Postasi

