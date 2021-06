Temperatures are expected to rise between 5-8 C above seasonal norms as a heatwave grips the whole of Cyprus, BRT reported.

The Met Office has warned that temperatures are likely to reach 41 C over the next four days.

Highs are expected to be between 39-42 C inland and slightly cooler on the coast between 32-35 C.

The public is being urged to take extreme precautions and to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities.

Temperatures are forecast to return to seasonal norms from next week.

BRTK