A 22-year-old Chinese national who was suspected of being infected with the coronavirus after returning from a trip to China, has remained in isolation and is waiting for test results to return on Monday.

He was spotted after a scan was taken at Larnaca airport.

The young man had travelled to Beijing in January, returning to Cyprus on January 18. Following which he travelled to Egypt and returned to Cyprus on Friday.

On Saturday, doctors reported that his fever, which appear to be caused by seasonal flu, has subsided and he seems to be in good health.

The man, who is a permanent resident of South Cyprus, remains in quarantine as a precaution until his test results arrive on Monday.

Cyprus Mail