Incoming calls from unrecognised foreign numbers are creating problems from some subscribers.

It appears that there have been some attempts to defraud some GSM subscribers who unwittingly responded to calls coming from foreign countries.

Some people answering a call from unknown foreign numbers discovered that they had been charged fraudulently for answering the call.

Telsim General Manager Fevzi Tanpınar stated that they have been investigating customers’ complaints regarding these types of calls.

Stating that such problems arise from time to time, Tanpınar noted that following complaints made to the operators, those numbers were blocked by GSM operators.

Tanpınar said that there are “fraud tracing” teams for this purpose and that fees charged to subscribers for answering unsolicited calls from foreign numbers were removed from their bills.

Tanpınar noted that such calls from foreign countries should not be answered if they are not recognised.

Yeniduzen