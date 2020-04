The students who returned from abroad and had been placed in quarantine at the Riverside Hotel, Palm Beach Hotel and Güneş Residence have all tested negative for the coronavirus and should be able to leave their hotels as of 10.00 tomorrow morning, Health Minister Ali Pilli told BRTK.

The last two flights from the UK specially arranged to repatriate more TRNC students and citizens will operate today and on Wednesday.

Yeniduzen