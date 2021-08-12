People’s Party (HP) Chairman Kudret Özersay met with British Deputy High Commissioner Ben Rawlings to relay the problems facing vaccinated travellers and students studying in European Union countries and the United Kingdom, non-recognition of vaccines certificates, quarantine rules etc., BRT reported.

According to the HP’s Press Office, Özersay shared details of the meeting held yesterday and his assessment of it on his social media account.

He noted that they had discussed the problems experienced in the travels of people who have had their vaccinations and especially young people studying in EU countries and the United Kingdom, and entering foreign countries without quarantine. A great deal of time had been lost over this issue, Özersay noted.

“Practical solutions should be put in place immediately so that our people are not victimized, and this problem should be resolved. As the opposition, we will continue to do our part, convey our solution proposals to foreign counterparts and continue to follow the issue“, he said.

BRTK