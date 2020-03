Strong winds wrecked the plate glass windows of a restaurant in Nicosia yesterday evening.

Owner of the Hürdeniz Restaurant in Nicosia, Kayhan Hürdeniz posted the following on his social media account:

“All our windows were broken due to the wind in the evening, most likely we will not be able to open in Nicosia today.

“Hopefully we will be able to reopen tomorrow”.

Kibris Postasi