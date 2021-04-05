Flights from Ercan Airport have been delayed today following strike action, leaving dozens of passengers stranded.

KTAMS, KAMUSEN and KAMU-İŞ began a strike at 9am this morning which will end at 3pm this afternoon.

The unions say they called the strike because the coalition government had illegally suspended the cost of living allowance for the next four months.

It was stated that the flights were delayed after the strike, and passengers were asked to wait until 3pm when the strike ends.

Civil Aviation Department Manager Mustafa Sofi stated that 4 flights, 2 arrivals and 2 departures, between Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport and Ercan were affected due to the strike.

Other unions have threatened a General Strike and protest in front of parliament on Thursday April 8 because the government has halted the cost of living allowance. They have also threatened wildcat strikes before or after that date.

Making a written joint statement on behalf of the unions, the chairman of KTAMS Güven Bengihan, stated that “the impact of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic has become unbearable in terms of employees, low and fixed income groups in the country, and the most important reason for this is that the administrators do not distribute public resources fairly”.

Yeniduzen