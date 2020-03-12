Fears of the spread of the coronavirus lead to panic buying yesterday. Today the streets are noticeably empty. Event the local hospital’s casualty department is quiet.

Locals told Turkish Cypriot daily ‘Yeni Duzen’ that they did not feel confident about the measures taken by the government and explanations about the disease and countermeasures were in adequate.

The general feeling was one of insecurity. On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation officially announced that the coronavirus – covid -19 had been designated as a pandemic.

So far, only case case of coronavirus has been reported in North Cyprus. A German tourist in Famagusta reported herself to the local hospital. She was transferred to Nicosia State Hospital, tested positive for the virus and put into isolation. Her condition is said to be good.

Peopled had flocked to the shopping malls the previous day and emptied shelves of food and cleaning products and drugs. Today was quieter… Silence prevails throughout the country.

Local businesses have complained about the misinformation being spread about the virus.

While many workplaces are taking precautions with masks and disinfecting gels, the Nicosia State Hospital Emergency Services, which normally is very busy, had a very calm day yesterday.

Meanwhile experts continued to warn about taking precautions, hand washing and self-isolating if feeling unwell.

The government has ordered schools to remain closed until 15 March. Public events are cancelled children’s play areas are closed. Public buildings are being disinfected.

Speaking to Yeni Duzen, Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology Specialist. Dr. Hüseyin Kaya Süer noted that coronavirus is spreading rapidly around the world and the number of cases is increasing day by day.

Dr. Süer pointed out that those who say that it is not necessary to wear a mask when in contact with others, should use a mask.

Yeni Duzen, LGC News