Referring to the large marquee tent set up in Ortakoy, Nicosia where goods are on sale, People’s Party (HP) representative Jale Refik Rogers reminded the General Assembly about the outbreak of local infections of Coronavirus.

It was a matter of curiosity how such a thing as the so-called ‘Life Tent’ could be permitted, she said. She showed a photograph taken inside the marquee demonstrating how people did not comply with social distancing. “On the one hand, while the Ministry of Health made a decision to close down certain establishments, how was such a thing allowed, it is a matter of curiosity“, she said.

“While the number of local cases have increased, something interesting happened in Nicosia yesterday”, said Rogers, “It would be better if they named it ‘Covid tent’”, she said, criticising the fact that permits had been granted for the marquee to be put up.

Rogers, who is also a molecular biologist, emphasised that the increase in the number of cases is related to the risk taken, “The number of cases increases at the point where you lose count“.

Kibris Postasi