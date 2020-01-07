Latest Headlines

Storms Wreck Famagusta Recycling Plant

11 seconds ago
0 Less than a minute

Rainstorms ripped the roof off a recycling plant in Famagusta last night. The plant manager got a shock in the morning when he arrived to see the damage done by the storm.

Ömer Özdemir, who runs the plant has said that he appealed to the Famagusta District Governor and to the municipality.

There is 100 thousand TL damage”, Özdemir told Turkish Cypriot daily ‘Yeniduzen’. “When I went to work in the morning, I found the plant [in the state that it was], the authorities came and looked, they took photos but they did not give much hope. No matter where you look, it’s 100 thousand TL damage. We are doing recycling work and our machines have been damaged”, he said.

Yeni Duzen

