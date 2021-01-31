Torrential rain and storm force winds caused damage to property across the region yesterday.

Houses, garages, farm buildings and power lines were damaged, and trees were toppled.

The worst effects of the storm were felt in the west of the island.

Lefke Municipality also issued warnings. The municipality announced that many trees had been blown over and the roads were closed due to the storm. Any member of the public who has to work outside is advised to take care.

In Gemikonağı, a eucalyptus tree toppled, falling onto a parked vehicle, creating extensive damage. Fortunately no one was injured in the event.

Farm buildings collapsed in Altınova village, killing many animals.

Yeniduzen