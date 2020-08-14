It is out of question to accept the fact that EU citizens are being prevented from crossing the border from the south to the TRNC which is a violation of the Green Line Regulation, President Mustafa Akıncı has said.

President Akıncı who received the head of the Cyprus Turkish Tourism and Travel Agent’s Union Orhan Tolun and his delegation, was told about the hardships experienced in the tourism sector because EU citizens are being prevented from crossing to North Cyprus via border crossings.

During the meeting, Akıncı referred to the Lokmacı/Ledra St. pedestrian border crossing point in Nicosia that has been closed for months and said that he was continuing with initiatives to have the crossing point reopened.

Assuring that he would continue to discuss this issue both before the European Union and the UN, President Akıncı also noted that officials from his Presidency are constantly discussing the issue with officials from the Greek Cypriot leadership and are trying to overcome the problem.

BRT