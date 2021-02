The Turkish lira has depreciated between 22-26 February, according to the TRNC Central Bank, Yeniduzen reports.

Sterling, which traded at 9.77 TL on Monday, February 22, rose to 10.21 TL today.

The Euro has increased from 8.45 TL to 8.79 TL.

The US dollar, which was 6.97 TL, was valued at 7.20 TL today.

