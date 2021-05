Sterling, against the Turkish lira, has reached an all-time high at 12.13, Yeniduzen reported.

The Turkish lira continues to depreciate against foreign currencies on a daily basis. Today, it fell to its lowest value against the currencies of developed economies.

The dollar broke a record trading at 8.59 TL and the euro reached 10.42 TL.

The lira has devalued by around 16 percent since March, after Turkish President Erdogan dismissed the Governor of the Central Bank Naci Ağbal.

Yeniduzen