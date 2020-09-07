With the daily increase in numbers of Covid-19 cases, the departments at Nicosia State Hospital reserved for treating patients infected with the coronavirus are filling up.

Last night, it was announced that there were only five or six beds available in the hospital for Covid-19 patients.

Currently, there are a total of 127 Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment at the hospital.

This means that other departments will be needed to treat patients who have the coronavirus. However, this will deprive other patients of the care they need and will place an extra burden on medical staff, who are already in short supply.

Foundations for new pandemic hospital are being laid but it will take months to complete the building.

Yeniduzen