A member of staff at the Nicosia Vehicle Inspection and Licensing office has tested positive for Covid-19 and staff numbers are limited because some personnel were in contact with the infected individual, Yeniduzen reported.

Vehicle owners are reminded that they can make their transactions online 24/7. This option is preferable in terms of convenience and health and safety, a statement said.

The Vehicle Registration Automation System (AKOS), which was created for vehicle owners to pay navigation, inspection and international departure fees with a credit card, can be accessed by clicking on the www.bub.gov.ct.tr landing page.

You will be directed to the payment page after you fill in the vehicle license plate, ID/passport number (if it is a company, MS number) and the vehicle registration date on the AKOS login page and enter the security code.

On the checkout page, select the type of payment you want to make, then enter your credit card information and make the payment.

When the payment process is completed, you need to take a printout of the document that appears on the screen to show that you have made the payment and keep it in your vehicle.

Vehicle owners can get help by calling 1300 or 0392 601 15 35 during working hours if they encounter any problems while trying to pay driving or inspection fees over the internet.

Yeniduzen