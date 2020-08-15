A member of staff at the Karpaz Gate Marina was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Friday. The marina management announced that service will not be provided until all testing of staff working in the food and beverage facilities are completed.

The statement made by Karpaz Gate Marina management is as follows:

“For the information of all concerned:

“…..Within the framework of our health and safety rules, our facilities will be kept open only for our marina customers in a way that safeguards the health of our customers and all of us. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been acting in consultation and dialogue with the Ministry of Health and Yenierenköy Municipality, taking all necessary measures. Hope to see you again as soon as possible ... “

Yeniduzen