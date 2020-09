Health Minister Ali Pilli said yesterday that there were 10 local cases of Covid-19 discovered in Kyrenia, three in Nicosia and two in the Nicosia suburb of Haspolat.

The health minister, who was being interviewed on Genç TV, was asked if he intended to resign. Pilli replied that he would not be resigning and that he was here “to defeat Covid-19”.

Yeniduzen