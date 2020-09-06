Cases of Covid-19 have spiked as Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said yesterday that “A total of 1,395 tests were carried out, 26 positive cases were found, four people were discharged.“

Minister Pilli said that seven of the positive cases were airline passengers, 11 people were the contacts of the cases detected before, they were under surveillance during this period, eight people were local cases and their contacts were followed up.

This brings the total number of cases of Covid-19 up to 394.

Yeniduzen