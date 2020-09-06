Latest Headlines

Spike in Covid-19 Cases – 26 New Cases Found

23 mins ago
76 Less than a minute
Cyprus News - Health Minister - Dr. Ali Pilli 2
Health Minister – Dr. Ali Pilli

Cases of Covid-19 have spiked as Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said yesterday that “A total of 1,395 tests were carried out, 26 positive cases were found, four people were discharged.

Minister Pilli said that seven of the positive cases were airline passengers, 11 people were the contacts of the cases detected before, they were under surveillance during this period, eight people were local cases and their contacts were followed up.

This brings the total number of cases of Covid-19 up to 394.

Yeniduzen

Related Articles

Photo of Category B Countries Quarantined for Seven Days

Category B Countries Quarantined for Seven Days

5 seconds ago
Photo of Temperatures in Nicosia Highest in 60 Years

Temperatures in Nicosia Highest in 60 Years

24 hours ago
Photo of Share Gas Finds as Precursor to Cyprus Talks

Share Gas Finds as Precursor to Cyprus Talks

1 day ago
Photo of Ten New Cases of Covid-19 Found in Last 24 Hours

Ten New Cases of Covid-19 Found in Last 24 Hours

2 days ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker