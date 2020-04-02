A specially formed Coordination Council made up of representatives of the medical associations in the country as well as the Chief Physician at the Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital Dr Adil Özyılkan and other medical experts, met on Wednesday to discuss further measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar has appointed former Speaker of the Assembly Dr Sibel Siber to head up the council.

Presiding over the meeting, Prime Minister Ersin Tatar thanked all those who had contributed to the council and wished them all success.

He said that what was important was to prevent the spread of the virus and to step up efforts to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Tatar also expressed his condolences to the families of the 23 Turkish Cypriots who died in the UK from the coronavirus.

Health Minister Ali Pilli, who was also present at the meeting, thanked everyone for taking part.

The first meeting of the council lasted 5 hours and the recommendations that emerged were presented to the premier.

Their second meeting is scheduled today at the Prime Ministry.

BRTK