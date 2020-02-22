President Nicos Anastasiades has warned that if Ankara opens the fenced-off town of Maraş/Varosha, he will object to the EU giving financial support to the Turkish Cypriots.

Speaking in an interview with Euronews on Friday, he said that: “If they attempt settlement of Famagusta, in such a case they [funding] should be immediately terminated”.

Anastasiades said “Of course, we have a long way to go until the decision is made, but I don’t think there is any other option but to offer a proposal that won’t hurt anyone who respects international law”, he said.

Yeni Duzen