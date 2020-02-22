Latest Headlines

South Will Veto EU Funding to TRNC if Varosha Opens

2 mins ago
0 Less than a minute
North Cyprus News - Anastasiades
President Nicos Anastasiades

President Nicos Anastasiades has warned that if Ankara opens the fenced-off town of Maraş/Varosha, he will object to the EU giving financial support to the Turkish Cypriots.

Speaking in an interview with Euronews on Friday, he said that: “If they attempt settlement of Famagusta, in such a case they [funding] should be immediately terminated”.

Anastasiades said “Of course, we have a long way to go until the decision is made, but I don’t think there is any other option but to offer a proposal that won’t hurt anyone who respects international law”, he said.

Yeni Duzen

Related Articles

Photo of TRNC’s First Domestic Electric Car Unveiled

TRNC’s First Domestic Electric Car Unveiled

1 day ago
Photo of Allowing South Cyprus to Join EU “Huge Strategic Mistake”

Allowing South Cyprus to Join EU “Huge Strategic Mistake”

2 days ago
Photo of Price Hike for Medicines Came into Effect

Price Hike for Medicines Came into Effect

2 days ago
Photo of British High Commissioner Visits Gönyeli

British High Commissioner Visits Gönyeli

2 days ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker