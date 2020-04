President Mustafa Akıncı had a telephone conversation with Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades today.

They reaffirmed the importance of the continuity of the work of the Bi-Communal Health Technical Committee.

Anastasiades informed the president that 2,000 units of Chloroquine, which is used in the treatment of Covid-19, will be transported to North Cyprus next week.

Yeniduzen