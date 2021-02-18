South Cyprus will reopen its airports using a color-coded health risk assessment as of 1st March.

According to the Greek Cypriot press, arrangements have been made for third countries such as England, Russia and Israel, as well as EU member countries to facilitate the arrival of tourists to the south of the island.

The PCR test, which will be free of charge for passengers coming from ‘green’ color-coded countries between March 1-31, will be removed from April 1.

People from countries with ‘Amber’ color codes will do a PCR test 72 hours before travel, while countries with a “Red” color code will do a double PCR test before and after arrival on the island.

Country coding will be reviewed weekly.

The Greek Cypriot Ministry of Transport said in a statement that the mandatory seven-day quarantine for those coming from the UK has been extended until 31 March. This application has been implemented since December.

Ajanscyprus.com