South Cyprus has promised to cover the cost of the holiday for anyone who becomes infected with Covid-19 after arriving there.

On Wednesday, the South Cyprus government said that it would pay for accomodation, medicines and food for patients and their families.

A letter published on Wednesday said that tourists “will only need to bear the cost of their airport transfer and repatriation flight”.

The whole of the island has been badly hit by its loss of tourism revenues since the necessary lockdown to combat Covid-19.

A study by John Hopkins University has shown that South Cyprus had 939 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 17 deaths from the virus.

