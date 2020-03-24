Latest Headlines

South to Impose Partial Curfew Tonight

Cyprus News - Closed shops in south - coronavirusA partial curfew will be imposed in south Cyprus, President Anastasiades announced last night.

The partial curfew comes into force as of 6pm this evening and will continue until April 13.

The following rules, similar to those in the north, are as follows –

  • Parks, playgrounds, sports fields, squares, beaches, etc. all places are closed.
  • All places, except supermarkets, pharmacies and other exemption sites, will suspend their activities.
  • Sales on the street, public markets, bazaars etc. all places will be closed.
  • Citizens cannot enter churches, mosques or places of worship.
  • The fire traditionally lit by Christians called ‘lampraça’, which is gathered and lit by young people before the religious holidays, is also prohibited.

