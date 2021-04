South Cyprus will be under full lockdown for the third time following the rise in Covid-19 infections. The lockdown will last between April 26 and May 9, Yeniduzen reports. Those who wish to leave their homes will require permission obtained by sending an SMS. Restaurants will close but take away will be available.

Meanwhile Cyprus Mail reports that a survey has shown that 24 percent of those polled by Standard Eurobarometer said they would not have a vaccine against the coronavirus.

Yeniduzen, Cyprus Mail