In south Cyprus 416 new cases of Covid-19 were in the last 24 hours, and two people have died.

The total number of cases in the south is 12,867.

Meanwhile, in North Cyprus, 14 cases of Covid-19 were detected yesterday, and five people were discharged.

Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli said that 11 of the cases were from abroad, two were contacts of previously detected cases and one case was local.

Today, it was announced that an 83-year-old man with pre-existing health problems being treated for Covid-19 in intensive care, died from the virus.

One person remains in intensive care.

The total number of cases in North Cyprus is 1,190.

