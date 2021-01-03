South Cyprus has recorded 627 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours and two people aged 82 and 92 have died from the virus.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 in the south is 23,445 and there have been 129 deaths related to the virus.

In North Cyprus, 14 people tested positive in the last 24 hours for Covid-19, eight of which were local, Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli said.

The total number of cases of the coronavirus in North Cyprus is 1,206 and there have been seven deaths from the disease.

