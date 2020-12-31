LGC News logo

South Reports 704 New Cases Of Coronavirus

  • 12 mins ago

North Cyprus News - PCR TestSouth Cyprus reported 704 new cases of Covid-19 and two deaths on Wednesday.

The Greek Cypriot Ministry of Health said that two male patients aged 67 and 99 died, bringing the number of deaths from the virus to 119. The total number of infection from the coronavirus is 22,019.

In North Cyprus, 16 new cases of the coronavirus were detected on Wednesday, Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli said.

Eight of the cases were local and 23 people have been discharged.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 in North Cyprus is 1,555.

Ajans Kibris, BRTK 

