South Cyprus has detected 63 new cases of Covid-19 following 3,688 tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Health Minister Ali Pilli said that 16 cases had been detected in North Cyprus out of 872 tests, and one person was discharged.

Minister Pilli said that 13 of the positive cases arrived in North Cyprus by air, two were local cases and their contacts were followed up, and one person was the contact of a case who previously had tested positive.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in North Cyprus is now 852. There have been no new deaths and there is no one with the virus in intensive care.

Yeniduzen