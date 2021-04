South Cyprus has reported 622 new cases of Covid-19 and two deaths from the virus the last 24 hours, Yeniduzen reports.

An 91-year-old woman who had been vaccinated and a 44-year-old woman who was not vaccinated died.

The report says that 207 people are in hospital with the virus in the south, 52 of whom are severely ill.

In North Cyprus, the numbers are increasing with 64 people testing positive for Covid-19, 55 of whom are local.

