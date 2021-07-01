The Health Ministry reported 32 positive cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday following 7,914 diagnostic tests carried out in the last 24 hours, 22 of which were local, BRT reported.

The Health Ministry urges anyone who has come into contact with persons who have tested positive for Covid-19 or those who display symptoms of the virus such as fever, coughing and fatigue or loss of smell or taste to contact the Health Ministry Contact Tracing Team. The Health Ministry’s team can be contacted on 0548 850 1188.

Meanwhile, Yeniduzen reports that in the south, 429 new cases of Covid-19 were detected out of 36,239 tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate in the south is 1.18 percent. There have been no new deaths from Covid-19.

BRTK, Yeniduzen