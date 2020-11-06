LGC News logo

South Reports 233 New Cases Of Coronavirus

  • 7 hours ago

North Cyprus News - Testing for Covid-19South Cyprus reported 233 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday following 3,756 tests performed in the previous 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the south has risen to 5,333. 

Meanwhile, in North Cyprus, Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said that seven cases of coronavirus had been detected on Thursday out of 1,237 tests performed.

Four cases were ferry passengers who arrived in the country and three who arrived by air.

This brings the total number of cases of Covid-19 in North Cyprus to 956.

Yeniduzen

