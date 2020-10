South Cyprus reported 121 new cases of Covid-19 following 2,530 tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases recorded in the south is 4,051.

In North Cyprus, three people tested positive for the coronavirus. All were local cases, Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli said. One person remains in intensive care.

The total number of recorded cases of Covid-19 in the north of the island is 928.

Yeniduzen