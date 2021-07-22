LGC News logo

South Reports 1,014 Covid Cases And Three Deaths

  • 4 seconds ago

North Cyprus News - Test - CoronavirusTesting in North Cyprus in the last 24 hours found 92 positive cases of Covid-19, 77 of which were local, BRT reported. The number of tests carried out in the last 24 hours was 12,138.

Three cases were airline passengers, 12 others are contacts of previously detected cases and they are under observation at this time.

New Local Cases:

Nicosia – 19

Kyrenia – 34

Famagusta – 17

Güzelyurt – 1

Iskele – 1

Lefke – 3

The total number of cases of the coronavirus in North Cyprus is 10,190

There have been 37 deaths from the virus and six people are in intensive care.

South Cyprus

In South Cyprus, 1,014 new cases of the coronavirus were detected in the last 24 hours, Yeniduzen reported.

Three elderly people have died from the virus.

BRTK, Yeniduzen

