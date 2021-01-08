South Cyprus Due has increased its measures to try and halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The following measures will continue until 31 January:

All schools will provide tuition online, except for kindergartens.

People may leave their homes no more than twice a day for urgent needs.

There will be a night-time curfew between 9pm and 5am.

Department stores, barbers, hairdresser salons, beauty and tattoo parlours must remain closed.

The same applies for malls, theatres, cinemas, events halls, amphitheatres, playgrounds, gyms, dance schools will remain closed.

Businesses in the construction and processing sectors, food and beverage and other retail businesses can remain open.

Anyone arriving from abroad will be subject to seven day’s quarantine.

Kibris Postasi