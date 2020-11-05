South Cyprus has extended the 11pm curfew imposed on Paphos and Limassol to the rest of the country.

President Nicos Anastasiades appealed in particular to the young to observe the curfew and consider their older relatives who were more vulnerable to the worst effects of the coronavirus.

Yesterday, it was announced that there had been 166 new cases of Covid-19 bringing the total to 5,100. There were only four cases detected in North Cyprus, which has a total of 949 cases.

Meanwhile, Jet2 has announced that it is suspending all flights to Cyprus and Greece until next year.

A statement by Jet 2 read: “We are planning to restart our flights and holiday programmes to Greece from 30 March 2021 and Cyprus from13 February 2021”.

It said that flights will continue until 8 November for travellers who are still at the resorts in South Cyprus.

Yeniduzen