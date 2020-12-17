The South Cyprus Ministry of Health announce that there were 457 cases of Covid-19 found today. This is the highest number of daily cases recorded since March.

This brings the number of cases of coronavirus in the south to 16,647 and 108 deaths arising from the virus.

In North Cyprus, the Health Minister Ali Pilli said that 33 cases of Covid-19 were detected in the last 24 hours. Thirteen of the cases were local, he said.

The total number of cases of coronavirus in North Cyprus is 1,342 and six people have died.

Yeniduzen