South Cyprus has reported 166 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, following 3,672 tests performed.

In North Cyprus, four people tested positive for coronavirus out of 2,056 who were tested.

Two cases were airline passengers and two were already in quarantine, who later tested positive. Seven people were discharged, the health minister said.

This brings the total number of cases in North Cyprus to 931 and 4,217 in the south.

Yeniduzen