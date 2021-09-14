The South Cyprus authorities have said that Turkey’s debt regarding the Xenides-Arestis compensation case has exceeded 50 million euros, calling on Ankara to heed the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), mentioning that Turkey had “clearly violated its legal obligations“, Yeniduzen reported.

Citing a report by CNA, the newspaper writes that South Cyprus has sent a memorandum to the Council of Europe’s statutory decision-making body – the Committee of Ministers, regarding Turkey’s conduct in the matter.

In the government memorandum sent to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, which will convene between 14-16 September, it was stated that in the Xenides-Arestis group of cases (2007), the time limit for compensation had expired. According to the memorandum, as of March 13, 2019, Turkey owes 52.8 million euros for the Xenides-Arestis group of cases. Meanwhile, some cases remain open. Additionally, some elements of the Tatiana Loizidou case remain unresolved.

The ECHR had awarded damages for loss of use of properties belonging to Greek Cypriot applicants, for various dates between 1990 and 2012.

South Cyprus has conveyed its deep concern over Turkey’s failure to pay reparations in 33 cases involving the Xenides-Aresti group, calling on the Committee of Ministers to issue an interim report to the Secretariat, instructing Turkey to pay reparations immediately without further delay.

As for the Loizidou case, which Turkey referred to the Immovable Property Commission, (IPC), the Greek Cypriot government pointed out that an application to the commission could not guarantee the fulfillment of the applicant’s rights, and that the offer made by the commission to Loizidou regarding exchange or compensation in 2007 was “unsatisfactory” against her inability to return.

The South Cyprus authorities also asked the Committee to ask Turkey to provide Ms. Loizidou with information on a range of issues, such as the transfer and development of her property to other users and whether they own property in South Cyprus if they are Turkish Cypriots, and why the compensation offered is so low.

In the memorandum, it is emphasized that as soon as Turkey receives the relevant information, “the examination of Ms. Loizidou’s personal measures should be continued”.

Corresponding letters were also sent a few days ago, to the Committee of Ministers and the legal representatives of Loizidou and the Xenides-Arestis group.

Yeniduzen