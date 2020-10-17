South Cyprus reported 94 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday. This brings the total to 2,379 cases with 32 deaths.

Meanwhile, in North Cyprus, five people tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said. There were 1,731 tests performed over the last 24 hours, the minister said.

Pilli said that two of the positive cases were airline passengers who arrived in the country, one person was the contact of a previously detected case and was in quarantine, and two others were contact traced.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 to 829. One elderly person died from complications of the disease this morning, bring the death total to five.

Yeniduzen