In the south of Cyprus, 419 new positive cases Covid-19 were detected on Tuesday and five people died. The total number of cases of Covid-19 in the south is 13,286 with a total of 88 deaths.

In North Cyprus on Tuesday, Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli said 13 positive cases were detected, one person who was being treated in the intensive care unit died, as previously reported. The other patient who was being treated for Covid-19 in the intensive care unit has now been removed from there. Ten people have been discharged, the health minister said.

Of the 13 new cases of Covid-19, 11 were infected passengers who arrived in the country and two cases were local.

The total number of cases of the coronavirus in North Cyprus is 1,203 and there have been five deaths from the virus.

Yeniduzen