South of Cyprus has reported 403 new cases of Covid-19 and two deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the south has risen to 14,052 and the number of deaths from the coronavirus is now 92.

In North Cyprus, Minister of Health Ali Pilli has said that 12 cases of Covid-19 were discovered in the last 24 hours. Seven cases were infected passengers arriving in the country, one was a person already in quarantine and four cases were local, he said.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 in North Cyprus is now 1,235. One person remains in intensive care and six people have died from the virus.

Kibris Postasi