The Greek Cypriot authorities will need to be wary over letting people into south Cyprus from the north through

crossing points following the reopening of Ercan airport on Wednesday.

Member of the Covid-19 scientific advisory committee to the government in the south, Dr Peter Karayiannis told Cyprus News Agency that authorities should consider whether travellers allowed into the north are ‘red-flagged’.

Pegasus Airlines reinstated flights between Turkey and North Cyprus on Wednesday, and Turkish Airlines is set to recommence flights on 20 June.

Visitors to the north will still have to observe the 14 day quarantine rule, but as Turkey is on the TRNC’s category A list of countries, as of 1 July, passengers will not need to present a negative coronavirus test.

Turkey’s epidemiological data shows that there are 2,151 cases for every million citizens compared to South Cyprus’ 816 cases.

Karayiannis was speaking ahead of a meeting of the Bicommunal Technical Committee on Health on Wednesday.

The committee is to discuss measures the Turkish Cypriot authorities will take at entry points, including the internal border checkpoints.

“Since people from Turkey will be allowed into the north as of July 1, we are especially concerned, and we will tell them.”

Regarding the border crossing points, the University of Nicosia virologist said crossing points would have to open gradually, with the authorities monitoring the situation for 14 days after each stage.

Karayiannis also noted the north has still not presented an epidemiological study, as the Turkish Cypriot side had promised at the last meeting.

Financial Mirror