Supermarkets could take orders by phone, North Nicosia Mayor Mehmet Harmanci has said.

Food shops could remain closed but supply orders taken over the phone in order to help stop the spread of coronavirus. This would ensure the safety of both consumers and shop staff, he said.

How the food is collected or delivered can be worked out. Harmanci said that this seems to be the cheapest and most effective way to help stop the spread of the virus, providing all stakeholders agree.

Elsewhere it has been reported that despite the decision by the Cabinet to close businesses in the private and public sector, with the exception of supermarkets and pharmacies, until March 27, many businesses did not comply with the ruling in many regions yesterday.

A large number of private businesses and their employees were informed of the decision in the morning, and some of them opened their shops despite the warnings. In the afternoon, the Ministry of Interior announced that the police will be on duty in cooperation with the District Governorate, Police and Municipal Police to conduct the necessary inspections regarding the workplaces that should be closed in each district, as part of the decisions taken at the Council of Ministers meeting held on 13 March.

According to a report by Turkish Cypriot daily ‘Kibris Postasi’, legal proceedings and investigations were launched against a restaurant operator in Kalkanlı, who did not comply with government decisions taken within the framework of coronavirus measures.

According to the information provided by the Police Press Officer, a restaurant re-opened despite police warnings. Legal proceedings were initiated against the operator, for not complying with legal orders.

Yeni Duzen, Kibris Postasi