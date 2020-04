The Minister for the Interior, Ayşegül Baybars, has stated that 180 detainees in the Central Prison have been released on licence. This is to relieve overcrowding and reduce the risk of the spread of the coronavirus.

The minister said the courts are only hearing serious offences and that there are no new convictions, adding that the number of inmates in prison has dropped from 680 to 504.

Yeni Duzen