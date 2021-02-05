People are disregarding boundary rules in place as part of pandemic measures, local mayors have said.

Concerns have been raised about the amount of traffic on the roads despite the restrictions and despite the fact that Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli has called on the public to remain at home where possible.

Kyrenia, is a hot spot for the coronavirus yet people are still walking about. All across the country, markets remain crowded, particularly in the evening. Some businesses not permitted to operate under covid rules are still open, they said. The mayors have called for more stringent measures to break the chain of contamination.

“People are still walking in the streets, we will lose the war if we don’t follow the rules,“, they said.

Yeniduzen