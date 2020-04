Over the last eight days, 414 people were arrested for violating the curfew, with Nicosia and Kyrenia being the towns with the highest number of offenders.

Police Officer announced that, between 30 March and 6 April, 414 people in North Cyprus violated the curfew.

The police said that a total of 197 people broke the daytime partial curfew, 217 people violated the curfew after 21:00 at night and 6 people had opened for business.

Following investigation, these people will be prosecuted.

Yeni Duzen